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5 / 365
Light and dust
I used my phone to take this photo of my camera lens, because I was enjoying the colours and reflections in the glass.
Afterwards I was horrified by how much dust it revealed and spent an age trying to get it clean …..
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Khandro
ace
@khandro
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
23rd March 2026 11:37am
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