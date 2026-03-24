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Light and dust by khandro
5 / 365

Light and dust

I used my phone to take this photo of my camera lens, because I was enjoying the colours and reflections in the glass.
Afterwards I was horrified by how much dust it revealed and spent an age trying to get it clean …..
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Khandro

ace
@khandro
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