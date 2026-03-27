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Rain on the sunroof by khandro
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Rain on the sunroof

I know that glass window in the roof of my car is supposed to let more light in. But today it showed me the gorgeous patterns that rain makes. And maybe that is just as beautiful.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Khandro

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@khandro
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