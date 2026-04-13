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25 / 365
Snowy twilight
I didn’t take a photo today, so this is a flashback to two months ago when I was playing with a neutral density filter on a snowy evening.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Khandro
ace
@khandro
26
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8
followers
14
following
7% complete
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365
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NIKON D750
Taken
14th February 2026 5:05pm
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vaidas
ace
Cold but nice
April 14th, 2026
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