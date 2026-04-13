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Snowy twilight by khandro
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Snowy twilight

I didn’t take a photo today, so this is a flashback to two months ago when I was playing with a neutral density filter on a snowy evening.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Khandro

ace
@khandro
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Photo Details

vaidas ace
Cold but nice
April 14th, 2026  
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