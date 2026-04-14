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So much sky by khandro
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So much sky

After all the wind of these last two weeks, it was a relief to find this evening as still and calm as can be.
Water like a mirror ……
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Khandro

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Photo Details

JackieR ace
Stunning reflection, where is this!! It's beautiful
April 14th, 2026  
Khandro ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond This is Tananger - a very small place on the west coast of Norway.
April 14th, 2026  
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