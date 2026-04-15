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Dandelion #1 by khandro
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Dandelion #1

I have had a busy week and missed chances to take photos. So this week I am using some images that I captured around this time last year. My muse was a patch of dandelions ……
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Khandro

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@khandro
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