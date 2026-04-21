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33 / 365
Just rocks
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Khandro
ace
@khandro
34
photos
8
followers
14
following
9% complete
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th April 2026 4:28pm
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JackieR
ace
Beautiful reflection
April 24th, 2026
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