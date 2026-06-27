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Stavanger Harbour by khandro
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Stavanger Harbour

The harbour was busy today with the Gladmat food festival, and so many boats in too.
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

Khandro

ace
@khandro
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
super capture...
June 28th, 2026  
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