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Stavanger Harbour
The harbour was busy today with the Gladmat food festival, and so many boats in too.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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Khandro
ace
@khandro
100
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
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27th June 2026 6:38pm
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norway
,
stavanger
Beverley
ace
super capture...
June 28th, 2026
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