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North Cornwall coast path by khandro
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North Cornwall coast path

1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Khandro

ace
@khandro
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Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Many, many years ago, more than I care to remember I walked along parts of that coast. Good memories in your lovely pics!
July 2nd, 2026  
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