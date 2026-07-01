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North Cornwall coast path
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Khandro
ace
@khandro
105
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
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2nd July 2026 1:01pm
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england
Suzanne
ace
Many, many years ago, more than I care to remember I walked along parts of that coast. Good memories in your lovely pics!
July 2nd, 2026
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