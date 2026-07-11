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Tintagel by khandro
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Tintagel

A fascinating labyrinth of steps and bridges to get to and from Tintagel Castle. It was strenuous on the legs, and even more strenuous on the photographer’s brain: I had to turn the iPhone and do a vertical panorama to get it all in!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Khandro

ace
@khandro
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