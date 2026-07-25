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128 / 365
Mountain stream
It was icy cold when I put feet in!
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Khandro
ace
@khandro
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th July 2026 2:24pm
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Jennifer
ace
love the long exposure effect here, makes it look as cold as it was!
July 25th, 2026
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