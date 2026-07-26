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Hearts by khandro
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Hearts

26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Khandro

ace
@khandro
35% complete

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Photo Details

Beverley ace
what fabulous fence... super photo & love the reflections...
July 27th, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
July 27th, 2026  
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