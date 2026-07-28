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First Light
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Khandro
ace
@khandro
131
photos
22
followers
31
following
35% complete
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th July 2026 6:21am
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