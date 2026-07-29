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Alpine view #2 by khandro
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Alpine view #2

Taken from Les Rochers-de-Naye above Montreux, Switzerland
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Khandro

ace
@khandro
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Photo Details

haskar ace
Beautiful view and shot.
July 29th, 2026  
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