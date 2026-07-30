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Roman amphitheatre by khandro
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Roman amphitheatre

In the town of Martigny in Switzerland, there is a Roman Amphitheatre. It’s not in the centre of the town but sits in a quiet location at the edge, with steep wooded mountains rising above it. It is 1,900 years old, seats 5,000 people, and is still in use for events like concerts. They don’t fight to the death here anymore though. The tiered seating has been reconstructed in modern concrete, but the walls are original.
I have travelled close by this place many times in the last 20 years, but, until yesterday, I had never stopped to take a look.
It was very atmospheric (and photogenic) and I had a strong sense of deep time just standing there.
If only walls could talk …..
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Khandro

ace
@khandro
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KV ace
Beautiful setting.
July 30th, 2026  
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