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The Balavaux Larches by khandro
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The Balavaux Larches

This wooded alpine pasture at Balavaux is home to some of the oldest larch trees in Europe. Many of them are hundreds of years old, and some even more than a thousand years old.

When you hike through here, you have a feeling of an ancient and serene landscape.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Khandro

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@khandro
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