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Lightning by khandro
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Lightning

It wasn’t the easiest thing to capture, but I did get a photo of one cloud-to-cloud bolt of lightning from Friday night’s storm.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Khandro

ace
@khandro
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
a super capture...the lights feel magical... & the bolt of lightening is Awesome.
August 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Well done! It's great on black too.
August 2nd, 2026  
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