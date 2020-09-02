Previous
yearbook by khodgson18
2 / 365

yearbook

This is a picture of me when i picked my chromebook up from school. it was a sad day so i had to take one last selfie.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

karina hodgson

@khodgson18
