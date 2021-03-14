Previous
Next
Mabuyu by kichanalens
2 / 365

Mabuyu

Mabuyu candy is a Kenyan delicacy snack prepared from the Baobab tree seeds.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Tole Shuma

@kichanalens
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise