Majestic staircase. by kichanalens
Majestic staircase.

There's always something special about a staircase especially elegantly designed ones...

Perhaps the upwards spirals reminds us of an individuals progress in life, as well as positivity.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Tole Shuma

@kichanalens
