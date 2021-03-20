Previous
Beard Oil Bokeh by kichanalens
4 / 365

Beard Oil Bokeh

Trying to get a "beautiful bokeh "effect can be a daunting task especially without the right lens... But with several fail attempts and patience a good bokeh effect is achieved
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Tole Shuma

@kichanalens
Photo Details

