Previous
Next
IMG20210102132031 by kidbug83
2 / 365

IMG20210102132031

Been going to the gym every other day since mid November when they opened up again. Started at 79kgs and down to 72 now. It's good feeling stronger and I need it to keep busy/waste a couple of hours each day.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Sarah

@kidbug83
I really like Fleetwood Mac and eating berries
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise