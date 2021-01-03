Previous
Next
IMG20210103142153 by kidbug83
3 / 365

IMG20210103142153

Biggest goal of 2021: Quit my job and travel the world for a year or two. Due to covid it's impossible to plan right now and I don't know where I'll be headed but I'm really excited to finally live out my dream (probably at the end of the year)
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Sarah

@kidbug83
I really like Fleetwood Mac and eating berries
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise