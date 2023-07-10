Previous
Summer rain by killeen
221 / 365

Summer rain

Colour photo film simulation

Canon EOS Digital Rebel - my first DSLR.

(Date stamp on camera wasn't set, it definitely wasn't taken on 01 Jan 1980)
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

David

@killeen
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise