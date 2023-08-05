Previous
Darrah by killeen
244 / 365

Darrah

Fuji X-T30 with Canon 17-40mm f4.
40mm @f4.
Manual focus with K&F adaptor.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

David

@killeen
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise