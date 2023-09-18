Taking it easy (2)

Upload on 16/09/2023 was taking with Canon prime 200mm f2.8 - this image taken with Canon zoom 70-300mm f4-5.6



16/09/2023 - 200mm @2.8 ISO 200

18/09/2023 - 105mm @ f8, ISO 1000



Not sure which one I prefer although happy with the performance of the zoom.