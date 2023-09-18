Sign up
Previous
276 / 365
Taking it easy (2)
Upload on 16/09/2023 was taking with Canon prime 200mm f2.8 - this image taken with Canon zoom 70-300mm f4-5.6
16/09/2023 - 200mm @2.8 ISO 200
18/09/2023 - 105mm @ f8, ISO 1000
Not sure which one I prefer although happy with the performance of the zoom.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
0
0
David
@killeen
276
photos
0
followers
0
following
75% complete
View this month »
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
18th September 2023 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
