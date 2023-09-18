Previous
Taking it easy (2) by killeen
276 / 365

Taking it easy (2)

Upload on 16/09/2023 was taking with Canon prime 200mm f2.8 - this image taken with Canon zoom 70-300mm f4-5.6

16/09/2023 - 200mm @2.8 ISO 200
18/09/2023 - 105mm @ f8, ISO 1000

Not sure which one I prefer although happy with the performance of the zoom.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

David

@killeen
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise