18 / 365
Signs of Aging
White pearls from my husband. A black pearl from my mother that she bought from the woman who dove for it in Polynesia.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Kimberly
@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
Photo Details
Privacy
Public
kali
ace
@fiveplustwo
group is all about self portraiture,if you are interested to do more!
January 19th, 2024
