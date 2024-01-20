Previous
A Stitch In Time by kimberly2024
20 / 365

A Stitch In Time

The White Fronted 🐝 Bee-Eater, is my new bird of East Africa embroidery model. My approach to slowing time😊
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
