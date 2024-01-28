Previous
Cookie Madness by kimberly2024
28 / 365

Cookie Madness

OMG, up close this looks scary. The cookies were great and the baking sheet has a 20 year patina 😳 lol.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise