Back To The Future by kimberly2024
Back To The Future

Received this photo (1980’s) today from my best girlfriend on the left. I have invited her to meet me in Bali to bike tour in June. Haven’t seen her in 10 years!
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
