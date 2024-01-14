Utility trucks with lights flashing at night by kimboparksy
Utility trucks with lights flashing at night

The actual photo was quite distant, and I got a nice reflection off the ocean, when I looked at my screen again, it was just showing these reflection bubbles, and it seemed natural to click the shutter.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Kim Park

@kimboparksy
