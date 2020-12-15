Previous
Watching you like a hawk by kimhearn
46 / 365

Watching you like a hawk

The hawk just missed the smaller birds that were eating at the bird feeder in the morning. Such a beautiful bird!
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Kim Hearn

@kimhearn
