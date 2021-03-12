Previous
L - Lettuce Cups by kimhearn
L - Lettuce Cups

Our L dish is Thai Lettuce Wraps. I tried a new recipe with diced chicken which was good, but my favorite version is the copy cat P.F. Chang's lettuce cup recipe with ground chicken.
Kim Hearn

