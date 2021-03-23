Previous
W - Wild Rice Soup by kimhearn
W - Wild Rice Soup

A hearty meal for a cold or chilly day, Chicken and Wild Rice Soup. Thanks to Pinterest, I found an Instapot recipe for Panera's copycat chicken and wild rice soup that was both easy and delicious.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Kim Hearn

ace
@kimhearn
