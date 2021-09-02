Sign up
169 / 365
IMG_20210830_105514
Whilst preparing our Sunday roast spotted this cabbage leaf floating in our black granite sink. Couldn't miss the photo opportunity!
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Kim Silcock
@kimka
Felt I needed to update the "bit about myself" as life moves on and so should we. The fact that I suffered a brain...
Maggiemae
ace
Nice crisp cabbage leaf and makes an interesting texture photograph!
September 2nd, 2021
