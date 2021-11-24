Previous
Friends by kimka
252 / 365

Friends

I can't begin to tell you how special these people are. They are part of a team of oncology nurse specialists I had the privilege of working with. A special get together. Missing those who couldn't be with us today. Soon!
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Kim Silcock

@kimka
Kim Silcock
Ian George ace
Lovely smiles in this photo . All oncology nurses are stars.
November 24th, 2021  
