252 / 365
Friends
I can't begin to tell you how special these people are. They are part of a team of oncology nurse specialists I had the privilege of working with. A special get together. Missing those who couldn't be with us today. Soon!
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
1
0
Kim Silcock
@kimka
Felt I needed to update the "bit about myself" as life moves on and so should we. The fact that I suffered a brain...
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Ian George
ace
Lovely smiles in this photo . All oncology nurses are stars.
November 24th, 2021
