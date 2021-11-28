Previous
Face by kimka
256 / 365

Face

28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Kim Silcock

@kimka
Felt I needed to update the "bit about myself" as life moves on and so should we. The fact that I suffered a brain...
70% complete

moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole!!!! Wow!
November 28th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
How awesome is THAT!
November 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a stunning door with these beautiful carvings.
November 28th, 2021  
Kim Silcock
@monikozi @ludwigsdiana I thought it pretty stunning. Imagine that in your garden.
November 28th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
It surely is something i haven't seen before. Thank you so much for sharing this gem.
November 28th, 2021  
