256 / 365
Face
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
5
2
Kim Silcock
@kimka
256
photos
24
followers
23
following
256
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
28th November 2021 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole!!!! Wow!
November 28th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
How awesome is THAT!
November 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a stunning door with these beautiful carvings.
November 28th, 2021
Kim Silcock
@monikozi
@ludwigsdiana
I thought it pretty stunning. Imagine that in your garden.
November 28th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
It surely is something i haven't seen before. Thank you so much for sharing this gem.
November 28th, 2021
