Easter Remembrance Lilies by kimka
Easter Remembrance Lilies

My creation under supervision.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Kim Silcock

@kimka
Thanks so much for all the messages. My Dad who was a very healthy and busy person passed away suddenly after a very short illness....
Diana ace
My favourite flowers, lovely shot.
April 17th, 2022  
