Shoes by kimm365
48 / 365

Shoes

Lots of urban legends about why people toss shoes over power lines. It's not clear when or why this began, but there is no shortage of theories as to why. My guess? Because they can.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Kimm

@kimm365
