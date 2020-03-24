Previous
Self-isolation Activities by kimmer50
Photo 1832

Self-isolation Activities

Since everything outside is at a standstill I started the puzzle I ordered of my dragon boat team. Happy memories!
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Kim Capson

