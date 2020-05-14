Previous
Next
Rediscovering Lego! by kimmer50
Photo 1878

Rediscovering Lego!

We hauled put the big bin of Lego from when our daughter was little. Our grandson is now wanting to play with it and this dragon was the first on his list.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise