Previous
Next
Marinating by kimmer50
Photo 1901

Marinating

This crow and his/her mate has been coming to my birdbaths for a few weeks, marinating whatever they have found for food. This seems to be dogfood, which was a nice change from the mice they've been bringing.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise