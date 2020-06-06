Sign up
Photo 1901
Marinating
This crow and his/her mate has been coming to my birdbaths for a few weeks, marinating whatever they have found for food. This seems to be dogfood, which was a nice change from the mice they've been bringing.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
2266
photos
19
followers
27
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th June 2020 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
birdbath
,
crow
