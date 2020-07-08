Sign up
Photo 1933
Lunch Time
The crocosmia are in full bloom in the back yard and the hummingbirds are feasting!
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Camera
Views
2
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
8th July 2020 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
crocosmia
