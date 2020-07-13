Previous
Another Birdie Battle by kimmer50
Photo 1938

Another Birdie Battle

A chickadee was minding his own business at the feeder when a hummingbird came and chased him away. I had been trying to get a picture of the flowers below when the excitement happened!
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Kim Capson

