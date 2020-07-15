Previous
New Home on the Way! by kimmer50
Photo 1940

New Home on the Way!

I saw this "home on a barge" being pulled by a tug today. It happens infrequently, but people do move their house by a barge to a new location.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year eight!
