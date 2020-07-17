Previous
Next
Today's Side Dish by kimmer50
Photo 1942

Today's Side Dish

My entry for the 52-week challenge "Food". A salad to accompany our dinner.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise