Photo 1945
Comet and Flashing Plane Lights
Another attempt at photographing comet NEOWISE from my back yard. A plane had just taken off from the airport so the white and red lights were flashing off and on, making a dotted line in the sky!
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
Views
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
20th July 2020 10:05pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
stars
,
comet
,
neowise
