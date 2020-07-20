Previous
Comet and Flashing Plane Lights by kimmer50
Photo 1945

Comet and Flashing Plane Lights

Another attempt at photographing comet NEOWISE from my back yard. A plane had just taken off from the airport so the white and red lights were flashing off and on, making a dotted line in the sky!
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
