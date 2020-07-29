Previous
Next
Outrigger Bliss by kimmer50
Photo 1954

Outrigger Bliss

Had a lovely paddle in a club outrigger canoe tonight. Normally I paddle in a 6-person outrigger but with COVID we can't be that close. Our 1-person outriggers are getting a lot of use these days
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise