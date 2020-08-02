Previous
Next
Lounging Spider by kimmer50
Photo 1958

Lounging Spider

Trimming the giant daisies today and found this big guy hiding in the shade.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise