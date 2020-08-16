Previous
Next
Sunset Sip by kimmer50
Photo 1972

Sunset Sip

Came to close the back door and saw this amazing sunset, and a little hummingbird having a last sip before bed. Taken through the screen or I would have scared her away.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise