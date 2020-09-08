Previous
Dancing After Dark by kimmer50
Photo 1995

Dancing After Dark

My entry for the weekly challenge "From dusk to dawn". A little long-exposure fun. A familiar-looking lady dances in the back yard. ;)
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
